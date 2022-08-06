Seafood brand Fipola ropes in actress Nayanthara as brand ambassador

By PTI

CHENNAI: Meat and seafood brand Fipola has roped in noted film actress Nayanthara as its brand ambassador, in a move aimed at making itself an established player in the industry, the company said on Saturday.

According to company officials, a new television commercial and a multimedia campaign with the actress would be telecast in the coming months.

"The brand aims to attract the meat and seafood lovers of India by assigning one of the most talented and dynamic personalities like Nayanthara. Cinema has always been the heartbeat of India and food lovers can easily connect with their most favourite movie star," Fipola founder and CEO Sushil Kanugolu said in a press release.

According to him, the company as of July operates 100 stores in southern parts of the country.

On being made the brand ambassador, Nayanthara said, "I believe in what the brand stands for and their promise of delivering the freshest meat and seafood to customers. I am extremely happy to be associated with Fipola as it is fast becoming a household name in the South and look forward to a long and productive partnership with the brand."

