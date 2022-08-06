Home Entertainment Tamil

Seafood brand Fipola ropes in actress Nayanthara as brand ambassador

Cinema has always been the heartbeat of India and food lovers can easily connect with their most favourite movie star, Fipola founder and CEO Sushil Kanugolu said.

Published: 06th August 2022 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Nayanthara.

Actress Nayanthara. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Meat and seafood brand Fipola has roped in noted film actress Nayanthara as its brand ambassador, in a move aimed at making itself an established player in the industry, the company said on Saturday.

According to company officials, a new television commercial and a multimedia campaign with the actress would be telecast in the coming months.

"The brand aims to attract the meat and seafood lovers of India by assigning one of the most talented and dynamic personalities like Nayanthara. Cinema has always been the heartbeat of India and food lovers can easily connect with their most favourite movie star," Fipola founder and CEO Sushil Kanugolu said in a press release.

According to him, the company as of July operates 100 stores in southern parts of the country.

On being made the brand ambassador, Nayanthara said, "I believe in what the brand stands for and their promise of delivering the freshest meat and seafood to customers. I am extremely happy to be associated with Fipola as it is fast becoming a household name in the South and look forward to a long and productive partnership with the brand."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nayanthara Fipola
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp