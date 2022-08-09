WATCH | Netflix releases Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's wedding documentary glimpse

By Express News Service

Netflix, on Tuesday, released a glimpse of their upcoming documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, which focuses on the wedding of actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan that took place in June.

The documentary will chronicle the love story of actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan which culminated in a grand wedding. It is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

“I only believe in working. Definitely nice to know that you have so much of love around,” the glimpse shows Nayanthara as saying during a video byte session.

Cue the malems cos we're ready to dance in excitement

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale is coming soon to Netflix! pic.twitter.com/JeupZBy9eG — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) August 9, 2022

“As a woman, her nature and character is very inspiring and she is very beautiful inside out,” says Vignesh Shivan.

After publicly dating each other for a few years, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in a luxurious resort in Mahabalipuram on June 9. The wedding was attended by top celebrities from the Indian film industry including Surya, Jyothika, Rajinikanth, and Shah Rukh Khan.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

