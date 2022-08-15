Home Entertainment Tamil

'Will remain a proud Indian till my last breath,' says Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram

The actor also retweeted a clip posted by a fan from his recent film, 'Maahan'. The clip has a child dressed like Gandhi handing Vikram the National flag.

By IANS

CHENNAI: Wishing all Indians a happy Independence Day, actor Vikram, who is also fondly referred to as 'Chiyaan' Vikram, on Monday said that he was born an Indian and that he would remain a proud Indian till his last breath. The actor, who after a long delay chose to join Twitter only on Friday, wrote: "Born an Indian. Till my last breath will remain .. a proud Indian." He also wrote in Tamil, 'Thaai Manne Vanakkam (Salutations to motherland). Iniya Sudhandhira thina nalvazhthukkal (Sweet Independence Day wishes) #IndiaAt75 #IndependenceDay2022."

The actor also retweeted a clip posted by a fan from his recent film, 'Maahan'. The clip has a child dressed like Gandhi handing Vikram the National flag.

Several actors from all four south Indian film industries have expressed their Independence Day wishes to the people of the country. Like Vikram, several others like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and Kiccha Sudeep greeted the people on the occasion of Independence Day.

