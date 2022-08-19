WATCH | Pa Ranjith's 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu' trailer out

By Express News Service

The trailer of the upcoming Tamil film Natchathiram Nagargiradhu directed by Pa Ranjith, was released by the makers on social media on Friday.

Scheduled to release in theatres on August 31, the film’s trailer shows glimpses of individuals from various walks of life, expressing what love means to them. The trailer also throws focuses on heterosexual to queer relationships, how it is perceived by society, and what love means to each one of them. Natchathiram Nagargiradhu is set against the theatre backdrop and appears to have multiple important characters in its storyline.

The film features a slew of actors, including Kalaiyarasan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Vinoth, Subathra Robert, and Shabeer Kallarakkal, among many others. It has cinematography by Kishor Kumar and editing by Selva RK. Tenma composed the music.

