'Happy 17th my boy': Actor Madhavan's wish on son Vedaant's birthday

17-year-old Vedaant Madhavan is a swimmer who recently bagged a gold medal in the men's 800m freestyle at the Danish Open swimming event in Copenhagen.

Published: 21st August 2022 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Madhavan with wife Sarita and son Vedaant.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor R Madhavan, on Sunday, sent a warm wish to his son Vedaant Madhavan on his 17th birthday, with a happy family picture.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Tanu weds Manu' actor shared the picture which he captioned, "Happy 17th my boy. A big year ahead for both of us. Praying that this year is all that you want and more."

In the picture, R Madhavan could be seen twinning with his wife Sarita and son Vedaant in black outfits.

Soon after the 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein' actor shared the post, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and sweet wishes for the birthday boy.

Actor Tanuj Virwani commented, "Happy birthday Vedant. Keep swimming to the top."

'The Kashmir Files' actor Darshan Kumar wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday @vedaantmadhavan Wish you the world."

Meanwhile, R Madhavan is currently flying high on the success of his recently released biopic drama film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'.

The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, played by Madhavan, a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Recently, the biographical drama was screened in Parliament and it received quite a phenomenal response. The Indian government leaders felicitated the actor and the scientists with bouquets.

He will be next seen in a thriller film 'Dhokha Round D Corner', alongside Khushali Kapoor, Darshan Kumar and Aparshakti Khurana.

Helmed by Kookie Gulati, the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 23, 2022.

Apart from that the 52-year-old actor will be also making his grand digital debut with Yash Raj Film's debut series 'The Railway Men', opposite Divyendu Sharma, Kay Kay Menon and Babil Khan.

Based on the Bhopal gas tragedy, the web series is all set to stream from December 2, 2022.

