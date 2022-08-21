Kangana Ranaut to sue Filmfare awards for nominating her for Jayalalithaa biopic 'Thalaivii'

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kangana Ranaut has decided to sue Filmfare magazine for inviting her to award her for Thalaivii.

The actor took to Instagram to explain her decision. She called Filmfare awards an “unethical, corrupt and unfair” practice and said that she is “shocked” that they want to award her for the performance even after she has “banned” them.

“I've banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for Thalaivii... I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. It is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in anyway, that is why I have decided to sue @filmfare ... thanks,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

Kangana is nominated in Best Actress in a Leading Role this year for Thalaivii alongside Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu and Vidya Balan. Her co-star from the movie Raj Arjun is also nominated in Best Supporting Actor category. Neeta Lulla and Deepali Noor got a nomination in Best Costume Design category and Unifi Media earned a Best VFX nod.

On the work front, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her directorial, Emergency. She is essaying the role of Indira Gandhi in the film. The film also stars Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher and Mahima Chaudhry.

