Home Entertainment Tamil

Kangana Ranaut to sue Filmfare awards for nominating her for Jayalalithaa biopic 'Thalaivii'

Kangana is nominated in Best Actress in a Leading Role this year for Thalaivii alongside Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu and Vidya Balan.

Published: 21st August 2022 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut in a still from 'Thalaivii'.

Kangana Ranaut in a still from 'Thalaivii'.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kangana Ranaut has decided to sue Filmfare magazine for inviting her to award her for Thalaivii.

The actor took to Instagram to explain her decision. She called Filmfare awards an “unethical, corrupt and unfair” practice and said that she is “shocked” that they want to award her for the performance even after she has “banned” them.

“I've banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for Thalaivii... I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. It is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in anyway, that is why I have decided to sue @filmfare ... thanks,” she wrote in an Instagram story.

Kangana is nominated in Best Actress in a Leading Role this year for Thalaivii alongside Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu and Vidya Balan. Her co-star from the movie Raj Arjun is also nominated in Best Supporting Actor category. Neeta Lulla and Deepali Noor got a nomination in Best Costume Design category and Unifi Media earned a Best VFX nod.

On the work front, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her directorial, Emergency. She is essaying the role of Indira Gandhi in the film. The film also stars Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher and Mahima Chaudhry.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana ranaut Filmfare Awards Thalaivii
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp