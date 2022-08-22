Rajinikanth begins shooting for his 169th film: Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Jailer'

By IANS

CHENNAI: The shooting for Rajinikanth's 169th film, Jailer, commenced on Monday, the makers announced on social media.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, which earlier backed Annatthe. The production banner's tweet read, "Jailer begins his action today." (sic)

In the recently released poster, Rajinikanth is wearing a grey casual collared shirt paired with khaki pants. The actor is bespectacled and sporting a salt and pepper look.

Set in the background of jail, Rajini plays the titular character. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and will mark the third collaboration between Anirudh and Rajini after Petta and Darbar.

Earlier in July, speculations were doing rounds that Rajini will soon begin shooting for Jailer at a specially erected jail set in Hyderabad studio.

While the film reportedly stars Ramya Krishnan and Shivrajkumar, there are also speculations about Vasanth Ravi (Taramani, Rocky) and Tamannaah being a part of the cast. However, the makers are yet to confirm it.

This article originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com

