Home Entertainment Tamil

Rajinikanth begins shooting for his 169th film: Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Jailer'

The film is being produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures and has Anirudh scoring its music.
 

Published: 22nd August 2022 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of Rajinikanth's 169th film 'Jailer'

By IANS

CHENNAI: The shooting for Rajinikanth's 169th film, Jailer, commenced on Monday, the makers announced on social media. 

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, which earlier backed Annatthe. The production banner's tweet read, "Jailer begins his action today." (sic)

In the recently released poster, Rajinikanth is wearing a grey casual collared shirt paired with khaki pants. The actor is bespectacled and sporting a salt and pepper look. 

Set in the background of jail, Rajini plays the titular character. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and will mark the third collaboration between Anirudh and Rajini after Petta and Darbar. 

Earlier in July, speculations were doing rounds that Rajini will soon begin shooting for Jailer at a specially erected jail set in Hyderabad studio. 

While the film reportedly stars Ramya Krishnan and Shivrajkumar, there are also speculations about Vasanth Ravi (Taramani, Rocky) and Tamannaah being a part of the cast. However, the makers are yet to confirm it.

This article originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nelson Dilipkumar Jailer Sun Pictures Rajinikanth
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp