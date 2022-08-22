Suriya launches his next, a big-scale period drama with director Siva

By Express News Service

The launch event of Suriya's next with director Siva was held on Sunday. Tentatively titled Suriya 42, the film is produced jointly by KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green and Vikram-Vamsi under the banner of UV Creations.

Rumoured to be a big-scale period drama, the film is scripted by Adi Narayana with dialogues by Madhan Karky. Vetri Palanisamy, a regular in Siva's films, is the DOP and music is by Devi Sri Prasad. Milan is the art director and action will be choreographed by Supreme Sundar.

It must be noted that Suriya and Siva were supposed to team up a couple of years back. But the project got pushed after the director signed Annaatthe with Rajinikanth.

Meanwhile, Suriya has Vanangaan with Bala and Vaadivaasal with Vetrimaaran coming up. There are also talks about the director reviving Irumbu Kai Mayavi with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

This article originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com

