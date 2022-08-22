Home Entertainment Tamil

Suriya launches his next, a big-scale period drama with director Siva

Rumoured to be a big-scale period drama, the film is scripted by Adi Narayana with dialogues by Madhan Karky.

Published: 22nd August 2022 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil actor Suriya (File Photo | EPS)

Tamil actor Suriya (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The launch event of Suriya's next with director Siva was held on Sunday. Tentatively titled Suriya 42, the film is produced jointly by KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green and Vikram-Vamsi under the banner of UV Creations.

Rumoured to be a big-scale period drama, the film is scripted by Adi Narayana with dialogues by Madhan Karky. Vetri Palanisamy, a regular in Siva's films, is the DOP and music is by Devi Sri Prasad. Milan is the art director and action will be choreographed by Supreme Sundar.

It must be noted that Suriya and Siva were supposed to team up a couple of years back. But the project got pushed after the director signed Annaatthe with Rajinikanth.

Meanwhile, Suriya has Vanangaan with Bala and Vaadivaasal with Vetrimaaran coming up. There are also talks about the director reviving Irumbu Kai Mayavi with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

This article originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suriya Suriya 42 UV Creations Director Siva
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp