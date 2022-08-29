Neeraj Ghaywan on 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu': Form-bending masterpiece from Pa Ranjith

Home Entertainment Tamil

The Masaan-filmmaker also appreciated the lead performers of the film. "Outstanding performances by Dushara Vijayan, Kalaiyarasan Anbu and Kalidas Jayaram."

Neeraj Ghaywan and Pa Ranjith (Photo | Cinemaexpress website)

By Express News Service

Pa Ranjith has held a special screening of his upcoming film, 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu', for select guests in Mumbai recently. In attendance were filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Ghaywan and Nandita Das, to name a few.

After the screening, Neeraj Ghaywan took to Twitter to heap praises on the film. ".@beemji (Pa Ranjith) opens 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu' with Nina Simone playing over a Gustav Klimt to see a couple arguing over Ilaiyaraaja. Irreverent, form-bending masterpiece from Pa Ranjith!," Neeraj wrote.

The film, also written and produced by Ranjith through Neelam Productions, has music by Tenma. The film also stars  Hari Krishnan, Vinoth, Subathra Robert, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Regin Rose, Damu, Gnanaprasad, Vinsu Rachel Sam and Arjun Prabhakaran in supporting roles.

'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu' is set to release this Wednesday. 

