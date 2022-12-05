Home Entertainment Tamil

Hansika Motwani gets married to beau Sohael Kathuriya in Jaipur; check out photos, videos here

Published: 05th December 2022 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

JAIPUR: Actress Hansika Motwani and her beau Sohael Kathuriya have tied the knot in Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace. Videos showcasing the grand wedding have also gone viral on fan pages.

Fireworks lit up the Sunday night sky during the 'varmala' ceremony. Hansika and Sohael were also seen holding hands after the ceremony in one of the videos.

According to reports, the marriage vows were as per Sindhi customs.

Although their wedding festivities were a private affair, many photos and videos have gone viral on social media.

Talking about their D-day look, the beautiful bride wore a classic red lehenga while the groom complimented her look by opting for an ivory sherwani.

The bride and groom had already served major fashion goals during their prenuptial functions. After having a 'Mata Ki Chowki' in Mumbai, the couple flew to Jaipur for other functions. They hosted a Sufi night, a pre-wedding all-themed party, a Haldi ceremony, and a Mehendi ceremony.

After opting for a simple look for her Mehendi ceremony, Hansika experimented with the heavy for her Sufi night.

She wore a white sharara with mirrorwork all over it. She accessorized her look with heavy jewellery including a 'passa', traditionally adorned by Muslim brides.

She had a dream proposal in Paris in November, photos of which posted on the couple's social media handles had kept the fans' interest high.

If reports are to be believed, Hansika and Sohael are childhood friends and have been dating for several years.

The couple's dreamy Paris proposal.
The couple's dreamy Paris proposal.

Hansika debuted on TV as a popular child artist in a popular show 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom' and went on to be part of the blockbuster 'Koi Mil Gaya' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. She made her debut as a lead actor in Puri Jagannadh Telugu directorial 'Desamuduru', which also earned her a Filmfare.

She went on to do Telugu movies like 'Desamuduru', 'Kantri' and 'Maska'.

She has appeared in Tamil films such as 'Mappillai' and 'Engeyum Kadhal'. She will be next seen in 'Partner', '105 Minutes', 'My Name Is Shruthi' and 'Rowdy Baby'.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments

