Shiva to play dual roles in Muthukumaran's directorial 'Saloon'

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that Shiva is teaming up with Dharmaprabhu director Muthukumaran for a film titled Saloon. The film’s first look was released on Saturday coinciding with Shiva’s birthday. The period comedy, also starring Yogi Babu, will feature Shiva in dual roles.

Speaking about the film, Muthukumaran says, “The film happens in two timelines 1930s and 1980s. Shiva plays the role of a hairdresser and how his relationship with the British people influences his family across two generations. So Shiva will play dual roles and Yogi Babu, just like in my first two films Kanni Raasi and Dharmaprabhu, will also be playing an important role in Saloon. We have completed the shoot and the film is currently in post-production. It should be out in the first half of 2023.”

Shot in and around Madurai, Pollachi and a few regions in Kerala, Saloon also stars Hello World-fame Nayan Karishma. Produced by Inder Kumar’s Redhan Cinemas, the comedy film will have music by Sam CS and cinematography by Magalir Mattum-fame S Manikandan.

