Aishwarya Rajesh and GV Prakash team up for a family comedy

The film went on floors earlier today in Chennai.

Published: 13th December 2022 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Aishwarya Rajesh and GV Prakash are set to act together for the first time; the film went on floors earlier today in Chennai.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

GV Prakash and Aishwarya Rajesh are set to act together for the first time. The film will be directed by Anand Ravichandran of Sethum Aayiram Pon-fame. Nutmeg Productions is backing the film, which will have music scored by GV Prakash, cinematography by Jagadeesh Sundaramurthy, and editing by Kripakaran.

Speaking about the film, Anand says, “The film will be a family drama that’s heavily infused with quirky comedy. It’s the story of a conflict between a husband and a wife which happens commonly among couples and despite being a comedy, the film will have its share of emotional moments.

It’s quite surprising how this everyday problem has never been the core idea of a film. The story was written during the lockdown based on several incidents that happened within my house.” The film went on floors earlier today in Chennai.

The team is planning to also shoot in Conoor and Idukki. While GV Prakash and Aishwarya Rajesh are playing the couple, the rest of the cast includes Rohini, Thalaivasal Vijay, Geetha Kailasam, Ilavarasu, Kaali Venkat and Black Sheep Nandhini playing the family members of the couple. 

