Home Entertainment Tamil

Sivakarthikeyan to star in cricketer Natarajan’s biopic

While it has been confirmed that the actor will play Natarajan in the film, it is yet to be confirmed if the actor will also direct and produce the project.

Published: 14th December 2022 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Pacer T Natarajan (L) , Actor Sivakarthikeyan. (Photo | AP, EPS)

By Prashanth Vallavan
Express News Service

In a recent media interaction, cricketer Natarajan revealed that Sivakarthikeyan will act in his biopic. He further goes on to say that the project might even be directed by the actor, marking his directorial debut.

While it has been confirmed that the actor will play Natarajan in the film, it is yet to be confirmed if the actor will also direct and produce the project. 

T Natarajan made his debut as a bowler for the Indian Cricket team in December 2020. Hailing from Chennai, Natarajan plays for the Tamil Nadu cricket team while also being a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. After he rose to fame as a standup comedian and anchor on television, Sivakarthikeyan currently enjoys a lucrative career as a leading actor in films. He then went on to make his debut as a producer with the 2018 film Kanaa.

According to the cricketer, the production of the film might start after he is done with his cricket career. However, an official confirmation from Sivakarthikeyan’s end is yet to emerge

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sivakarthikeyan Natarajan
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp