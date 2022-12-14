Sivakarthikeyan to star in cricketer Natarajan’s biopic

Prashanth Vallavan By

Express News Service

In a recent media interaction, cricketer Natarajan revealed that Sivakarthikeyan will act in his biopic. He further goes on to say that the project might even be directed by the actor, marking his directorial debut.

While it has been confirmed that the actor will play Natarajan in the film, it is yet to be confirmed if the actor will also direct and produce the project.

T Natarajan made his debut as a bowler for the Indian Cricket team in December 2020. Hailing from Chennai, Natarajan plays for the Tamil Nadu cricket team while also being a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. After he rose to fame as a standup comedian and anchor on television, Sivakarthikeyan currently enjoys a lucrative career as a leading actor in films. He then went on to make his debut as a producer with the 2018 film Kanaa.

According to the cricketer, the production of the film might start after he is done with his cricket career. However, an official confirmation from Sivakarthikeyan’s end is yet to emerge

