Atlee and Priya are expecting their first child 

By Express News Service

Director Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee are expecting their first child together; the couple took to social media to announce the same.

"Happy to be sharing that our family is growing. Yes! We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and prayers throughout this wonderful journey of ours," the couple wrote in a note.

Atlee and Priya got married in November 2014. While Priya has acted in several short films and shot to fame with the Vijay TV serial Kana Kanum Kalangal, Atlee made his directorial debut with Raja Rani. He later went on to direct Vijay in Theri, Mersal, and Bigil.

On the work front, Atlee will be making his directorial debut with Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film is scheduled to release on June 2, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Director Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee are expecting their first child together; the couple took to social media to announce the same. "Happy to be sharing that our family is growing. Yes! We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and prayers throughout this wonderful journey of ours," the couple wrote in a note. Atlee and Priya got married in November 2014. While Priya has acted in several short films and shot to fame with the Vijay TV serial Kana Kanum Kalangal, Atlee made his directorial debut with Raja Rani. He later went on to direct Vijay in Theri, Mersal, and Bigil. On the work front, Atlee will be making his directorial debut with Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film is scheduled to release on June 2, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)