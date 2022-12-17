Home Entertainment Tamil

Hindi release date of Nayanthara's 'Connect' announced

The team had earlier announced that the 99-minute-long Connect will be released in theatres without intermission, but it remains to be seen if the Hindi version will also have a similar release.

Published: 17th December 2022 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

First look poster of Nayanthara's Connect

First look poster of the upcoming horror film 'Connect' starring Nayanthara. (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

We had recently reported about the makers of Nayanthara's Connect planning to release the film in Hindi. While the Tamil version is already confirmed to hit screens on December 22, we have now learnt that the dubbed Hindi version will be out a week later, on December 29.

The team had earlier announced that the 99-minute-long Connect will be released in theatres without intermission, but it remains to be seen if the Hindi version will also have a similar release.

Connect, directed by Ashwin Saravanan, is a horror flick set during the pandemic. It marks the second collaboration of Ashwin with Nayanthara, after Maya (2015), which was also a horror film. The upcoming film, scripted by Ashwin and Kaavya Ramkumar, also stars Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai in pivotal roles.

Talking about the development to release Connect in Hindi, the film's producer Vignesh Shivan shared, "The audience is appreciating Nayanthara's work in the North and since the topic is widely relatable to the masses we are planning to release the film in Hindi post its release in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam."

He added, "Connect is yet another amazing horror film by our director Ashwin who is the best in this genre. His previous films, Maya and Game Over were both watched by the Hindi belt audience and garnered immense love and we are sure that Connect will also receive the same response."

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nayanthara Connect horror film Tamil cinema Hindi version
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp