Hindi release date of Nayanthara's 'Connect' announced

By Express News Service

We had recently reported about the makers of Nayanthara's Connect planning to release the film in Hindi. While the Tamil version is already confirmed to hit screens on December 22, we have now learnt that the dubbed Hindi version will be out a week later, on December 29.

The team had earlier announced that the 99-minute-long Connect will be released in theatres without intermission, but it remains to be seen if the Hindi version will also have a similar release.

Connect, directed by Ashwin Saravanan, is a horror flick set during the pandemic. It marks the second collaboration of Ashwin with Nayanthara, after Maya (2015), which was also a horror film. The upcoming film, scripted by Ashwin and Kaavya Ramkumar, also stars Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai in pivotal roles.

Talking about the development to release Connect in Hindi, the film's producer Vignesh Shivan shared, "The audience is appreciating Nayanthara's work in the North and since the topic is widely relatable to the masses we are planning to release the film in Hindi post its release in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam."

He added, "Connect is yet another amazing horror film by our director Ashwin who is the best in this genre. His previous films, Maya and Game Over were both watched by the Hindi belt audience and garnered immense love and we are sure that Connect will also receive the same response."

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

