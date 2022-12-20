A gutsy head start for lyricist Vaisagh

Chandhini R By

Express News Service

Music is an integral part of many of our lives. For fans of Tamil cinema, it is but a given that the songs from our favourite actor’s films are the soundtrack of our own lives too. Likewise, for lyricist Vaisagh, who grew up listening to actor Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vathikuchi Pathikadhuda’ (Dheena), ‘Oh Nenje Nenje’ (Mugavari) and albums of Billa and Mankatha, writing lyrics for his favourite actor was definitely a dream come true.

Vaisagh has penned the lyrics for two songs in Thunivu— ‘Chilla Chilla’ and ‘Kasethan Kadavulada’. “Every artist wants their debut to be special. Little did I know that my debut will not just be a special but a matter of pride too. Writing a couple of songs for Ajith sir’s Thunivu is a dream come true,” says Vaisagh.

Vaisagh, an independent musician, rose to fame with his singles like ‘Kaaka Kadha and En Rant Ah Konjam Kelu’. Recalling how he came on board for Thunivu, Vaisagh says, “The head of Think Music, Santhosh, introduced me to Ghibran and director H Vinoth. My first meeting was for ‘Kasethan Kadavulada’. It was at the same time when one of my independent tracks, ‘Edhuvum Kedaikalana’, was released. After listening to this, Ghibran called me and asked if I could write another song as well. And that became ‘Chilla Chilla’.”

While Anirudh Ravichander sang ‘Chilla Chilla’, Vaisagh with Ghibran and Manju Warrier sang ‘Kasethan Kadavulada’.Vaisagh reveals that he was initially apprehensive of the responsibility to write for a “mass” star. He reveals that Ghibran and Vinoth insisted he retained his own style for ‘Chilla Chilla’ as well. “I am glad they let me work in my own way and were very welcoming of my ideas. They wanted me to imbibe the content and deliver it through my rather casual lyrics,” he adds.

Vaisagh feels that ‘Chilla Chilla’ is a celebration of life and a reminder to dilute the negativity around us and focus on the goal. “My favourite line from ‘Chilla Chilla’ — Mathavana mattam thatti mela vanthu no use...Kathuravan katthatumey...thatti vidu time pass..Vantha enna pona enna yaaru enna sonna enna—exactly resonates with this idea.”

About his second song for Thunivu, ‘Kasethan Kadavulada’, Vaisagh says that the idea of the song is universal and relatable to everyone. He also adds that Ajith felt ‘Kasethan Kadavulada’ was one of his personal favourites in recent times. “When I met Ajith sir, we had finished composing both the songs. He said he liked both of them, especially ‘Kasethan Kadavulada’. He also said that I have a good future and asked to me keep up my work,” Vaisagh shares.

Extending his gratitude to Vinoth and Ghibran, Vaisagh says that this launchpad will give great mileage for him in the indie-music scene too. He also observes how this entry has given him hope and responsibility to do better and bigger in the industry. “The process of getting to work in Thunivu almost felt like a Thanos snap,” he laughs, adding, “I am overwhelmed by the responses coming my way. It is beyond expectation,” he signs off.

