Theatre owners can take a call on interval break in Nayanthara's 'Connect'

According to them, the first half can be stopped and 59 minutes 49 seconds, for the intermission and the second half will run for 40 minutes. 

Published: 20th December 2022 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Nayanthara in a still from the horror film 'Connect.'

By Express News Service

Following theatre owners' complaint about the absence of an interval break in Nayanthara's Connect, the makers of the film have said that the screens can decide on cutting the film into halves and have shared the right timing to stop the film for the interval. 

Director Ashwin Saravanan's Connect was initially announced as a horror film without an interval. 

The film marks the second collaboration of director Ashwin Saravanan with Nayanthara, after Maya (2015). Ashwin has also worked with Taapsee Pannu in Game Over (2019), which was a psychological horror thriller.

Produced by Vignesh Shivan under Rowdy Pictures, Connect stars Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai. The film is written by Ashwin Saravanan and Kaavya Ramkumar.

