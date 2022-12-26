Home Entertainment Tamil

WATCH | Sony LIV announces their next 'Story of Things', trailer out

"It's a series of strange films that explores human stories and emotions blurring the lines between real and surreal," said the makers.

Published: 26th December 2022

Trailer poster of the upcoming Tamil original TV series 'Story of Things.'

Trailer poster of the upcoming Tamil original TV series 'Story of Things.' (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Streaming platform Sony LIV announced Story of Things, their upcoming Tamil original on Monday. The film has an elaborate star cast comprising Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ritika Singh, Bharath, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Vinoth Kishan among others.

From the trailer, it looks like an anthology of five stories with certain things—mobile, weighing scale, compressor, car, and mirror—acting up strangely in each of these segments. As per the makers, "It's a series of strange films that explores human stories and emotions blurring the lines between real and surreal."

Story of Things is written, directed, and edited by George K Antoney. It also stars Anshita Anand, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Siddique, Archana, Linga, and Roju.

Harshvardhan Waghdhare is the cinematographer, and the music is composed by Madley Blues (Prashanth Techno, Harish Venkat). Produced by Chutzpah Films, the film will start streaming on January 6.

