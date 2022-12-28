Home Entertainment Tamil

This is when 'Ponniyin Selvan's' second part will release

Directed by filmmaker Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan is adapted from Kalki's novel by the same name. The film has been conceived as a duology, with the first part released in September.

Published: 28th December 2022

'Ponniyin Selvan 1' poster

The poster of Mani Ratnam's, 'Ponniyin Selvan 1'. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

The second part of Ponniyin Selvan is set to release on April 28, 2023, the makers announced on social media on Thursday, while sharing a small teaser of the film featuring its primary characters.

Ponniyin Selvan has been conceived as a duology, with the first part released in September. Directed by filmmaker Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan is adapted from Kalki's novel by the same name. Backed by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan features an ensemble star cast including Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayaram, among others.

Ponniyin Selvan has music by AR Rahman, with cinematography by Ravi Varman. Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. Like the first part, the sequel will also release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Ponniyin Selvan has been a long-standing dream by the Tamil cinema, from MGR to Kamal Haasan attempting to materialise it.

The first part opened to positive reception and became one of the commercially successful Tamil films in 2022.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

