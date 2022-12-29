WATCH | Trailer of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's 'Vidhya Victim Verdict' out

By Express News Service

The trailer of Vidhya Victim Verdict, the upcoming Tamil film starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead role, was released by the makers on social media on Thursday.

The two-and-a-half minute trailer offers glimpses from the film which is expected to revolve around a caste-based atrocity and how investigation happens towards the path of attaining justice. The film centres around a murder enquiry.

The film is written and directed by Amudhavanan and also stars Paavana, Esther Anil, Adukaalam Naren, Ponmudi, among others. Expected to be an investigation drama, Vindhya Victim Verdict has music by Allen Sebastian and is shot by cinematographer Siva Prabhu.

The film is edited by Nagooran. It is backed by Team A Ventures banner, and set for a theatrical release on January 6, 2023.

Meanwhile, Varalaxmi will be next seen in Veera Simha Reddy which will release for Sankranthi. The actor also has Sabari and Hanu-Man at various stages of production.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

