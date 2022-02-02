STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 

The 40-year-old director, who is the elder daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, took to Instagram and posted a picture that showed a cannula in her hand.

Published: 02nd February 2022 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2022 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on Tuesday night said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under treatment at a hospital.

The 40-year-old director, who is the elder daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, took to Instagram and posted a picture that showed a cannula in her hand.

"Tested positive even after all precautions. Got admitted. Please mask up, get vaccinated and be safe. Bring it on 2022! We'll see what more is that you have in store for me," the Chennai-based helmer wrote.

Last month, Aishwaryaa had announced separation from her actor-husband Dhanush.

The couple, who had tied the knot in 2004 and have two children, posted statements on their respective social media handles, announcing the split.

Aishwaryaa is known for directing films like the Tamil romantic thriller "3" and black comedy "Vai Raja Vai".
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Aishwaryaa Dhanush Rajinikanth Dhanush
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp