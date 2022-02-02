STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ajith Kumar-starrer 'Valimai' gets new release date, check here

'Valimai' was scheduled to release on January 14, 2022, during the Pongal holiday frame but was postponed amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Published: 02nd February 2022 12:24 PM

Valimai is Ajith Kumar's second collaboration with producer Boney Kapoor.

Valimai is Ajith Kumar's second collaboration with producer Boney Kapoor. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The release date of Ajith Kumar's upcoming Tamil film 'Valimai' has finally been announced on Wednesday.

The film is set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2022.

Taking to the official Twitter handle, the makers of the film shared the film's new release date.

"Actions speak louder than words. The wait is well and truly over. Feel the power on 24 Feb, in cinemas worldwide," the tweet read.

The trailer of the film that also stars Huma Qureshi in a key role, was released on December 30.

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, 'Valimai' was scheduled to release on January 14, 2022, during the Pongal holiday frame but was postponed amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, fuelled by the emergence of the Omicron variant. 

Comments

