Final schedule of Nivin Pauly-Ram film begins

By Express News Service

Nivin Pauly is currently shooting for Peranbu-fame Ram’s new feature. The actor has updated that the film’s final schedule has commenced in AR Rahman’s studio in Chennai. The actor shared pictures of him alongside Ram and co-actor Soori.

The yet-to-be-titled feature marks Nivin’s third Tamil language film after Neram and Richie. Produced by Suresh Kamachi under the banner of V House Productions, the film stars Anjali in the lead role. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film. Nivin, who last seen in Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham, has Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham coming up next.