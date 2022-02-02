Vikram Prabhu’s next, Tiger

Bhuvanesh Chandar By

Express News Service

Actor Vikram Prabhu’s next will be an edge-of-seat thriller titled Tiger, which is set to be directed by debutant filmmaker Karthi. The film will have story and dialogues penned by director Muthaiah, who helmed Vikram’s previous outing Pulikuthi Pandi.

Speaking about the film, director Karthi says “Tiger will be an all-out actioner set in Chennai. When I wrote this story, I immediately knew that Vikram sir will be the perfect fit for our protagonist.” Further, the director says that he is elated to collaborate with Muthaiah. “Muthaiah sir’s contribution to this project as a scriptwriter will be a major attraction. The entire team of technicians is such a great pillar of this film. It will surely engage and entertain the audience.”

Tiger kick-started production yesterday with a pooja function. The team is aiming to complete the shoot in 40 days in a single straight schedule. The film stars Sri Divya as the female lead.

Notably, Vikram and Sri Divya had previously starred together in the 2014 film Vellaikaara Durai. Ananthika will also play another pivotal female lead in Tiger, which has actor Sakthi Vasu playing the antagonist. Rishi, Daniel Annie Pope, and others are also part of the cast. Tiger will have music composed by Sam CS, cinematography by Kathiravan, and editing by Manimaran. The film is produced by M Studios in association with Open Screen Pictures.

