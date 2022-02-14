STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Dhanush-starrer 'Maaran' to release on Disney+Hotstar 

'Maaran' is produced by TG Thyagarajan, Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films. The film also stars Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat and Krishnakumar Balasubramania.

Published: 14th February 2022 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of Dhanush-starrer 'Maaran.(Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: South star Dhanush-led action thriller "Maaran" is set to release on Disney+Hotstar, the streamer announced on Monday.

Written and directed by Karthick Naren, the Tami film also features Malavika Mohanan.

Mohanan took to Twitter to announce that the film would soon stream on the platform.

"Happy Valentine's Day from us to you! #Maaran.

See you soon on @disneyplusHSTam," the 28-year-old actor wrote.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maaran Disney+Hotstar Malavika Mohanan Dhanush
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp