Director Vignesh Shivan on cloud nine after meeting MS Dhoni

The years 2021 and 2022 might have brought bad luck to a considerable part of the world but they seem to be bringing nothing but good luck to director Vignesh Shivan.
 

Published: 20th February 2022 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Vignesh Shivan meets M S Dhoni( Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The years 2021 and 2022 might have brought bad luck to a considerable part of the world but they seem to be bringing nothing but good luck to director Vignesh Shivan.

Yes, the director has another piece of good news to share and this time, it is about meeting his role model and icon, former Indian cricket captain and Chennai Super Kings skipper M.S. Dhoni. Interestingly, Vignesh Shivan has not just met his icon but has also directed him.

Posting a picture of them together on Instagram, Vignesh Shivan said, "A caption can't explain how I felt when I met my role model! My icon ! My hero! A nice story of me meeting him, getting to say 'action' and directing him coming up soon." "This moment made me feel life is beautiful. Thanking the universe for making this happen!"

The director has been having a dream run. First, his maiden film as producer, 'Koozhangal', exceeded expectations to emerge as India's Oscar entry. Although the film did not make it to the nominations, it has been receiving widespread appreciation from various quarters across the globe.

Next, his film 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal', featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha and Nayanthara, which is all set to release on April 28, has triggered huge expectations. A song that he wrote for the film, 'Naan Pizhai', has gone on to emerge as a chartbuster. And now, the director has not only met his role model but has also directed him.

