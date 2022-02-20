Massive Rs 3 crore set erected for Samantha's upcoming movie 'Yashoda'

By IANS

HYDERABAD: A massive Rs 3 crore set has been erected for Samantha's much-hyped upcoming movie titled 'Yashoda'.



It is reported that the makers of Samantha's upcoming movie 'Yashoda' are busy erecting the huge set for the upcoming schedule.A lavish set reprising a seven-star hotel was erected, which is one of the most important sets for the movie. Art Director Ashok is supervising the set, as several labourers are working on the beautiful set currently.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who will play the leading lady in this movie, is currently on a short vacation in Kerala, and will soon join the sets to wrap up the upcoming important sequences for 'Yashoda'.



Being helmed by the director duo Hari-Harish, 'Yashoda' is billed to be a new-age multilingual thriller that is bankrolled by senior producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad on a grand scale. The film features noted actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, and Murali Sharma in important roles.