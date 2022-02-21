STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Vijay's car no longer a controversy: Sources

Sources close to the actor have released copies of the car's insurance that showed that the car had third-party insurance cover till May 28, 2022.

Actor Vijay(Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

CHENNAI: A controversy that had erupted over rumours that a red Celerio car that actor Vijay used to reach the polling booth at Neelangarai to cast his vote in the recent Tamil Nadu Urban local body elections did not have valid insurance, has now been put to rest.

A source close to the actor, while presenting the evidence on Instagram, said, "For the past few days, news stating that Thalapathy Vijay's car insurance is still due has been doing the rounds on social media. Here is a copy of the insurance in which it is clearly stated that the insurance is valid till May 28, 2022!"

The insurance copy clearly shows that the car is registered in Vijay's name and that the period of insurance for own damage is until June 15, 2022.This isn't the first time that a controversy has erupted over the actor's cars.

Earlier too, a single-judge bench took exception to the actor's plea that he be exempted from paying an entry tax levied on his Rolls Royce car, which he had imported from England in 2012.

The judge, describing his prayer as an "anti-national habit", had dismissed his plea. The actor chose to file an appeal to get the scathing remarks made against him revoked. A two-judge bench granted him relief by expunging the scathing remarks made against him

