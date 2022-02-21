STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kamal Haasan opts out of Bigg Boss Tamil's spinoff

The actor, in a statement, has cited date issues as the reason behind the decision. However, Kamal Haasan has said that he will be returning to host Bigg Boss Season 6.

Veteran actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Kamal Haasan is opting out of Bigg Boss Ultimate, the spin-off of the Bigg Boss Tamil reality show. The actor, in a statement, has cited date issues as the reason behind the decision. However, Kamal Haasan has said that he will be returning to host Bigg Boss Season 6.

The actor said the delay of Vikram’s shoot due to the lockdown has resulted in schedule overlaps. In the statement posted on his social media, Kamal says, "The rescheduling of the production activities for Vikram that we are forced to do on account of the lockdown and restrictions imposed has unavoidably resulted in an overlap of dates required to be allotted for Bigg Boss Ultimate. "

"Considering the fact that some more days of shoot are left to complete the scenes which have the combination of some of the most prominent stars and technicians of the film industry, it has become practically impossible to manage both Vikram and Bigg Boss together. It would be unfair to make such eminent stars and technicians wait for me, considering their schedule and other commitments that they might already have," he said.

He added, "Consequently, I am now constrained to opt out of this season of Bigg Boss Ultimate for the remaining episodes after 20th February. It’s a tough call and a difficult one to decide considering the passion I have for Bigg Boss."

Bigg Boss Ultimate, a one-of-a-kind Tamil reality show, streams the happenings of the Bigg Boss house in real-time. The viewers can access 24x7 footage from the Big Boss house. It streams on Disney+Hotstar. The Tamil star has been the host of this show since its first season in 2017.

