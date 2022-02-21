STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil film lyricist Lalithanand passes away at 47

Sources close to the lyricist said that he had been unwell for some time and that he had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Adayar.

Published: 21st February 2022 01:59 PM

By IANS

CHENNAI: Well-known Tamil film lyricist and poet Lalithanand passed away at a private hospital in Chennai. He was 47. Sources close to the lyricist said that he had been unwell for some time and that he had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Adayar. However, his condition deteriorated on Sunday and he passed away.

The lyricist, who shot to fame for his song 'En Veetula Naan Irundhene' from director Gokul's 'Idharkkuthaane Aasaipattai Balakumara', featuring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, had also written songs for other films such as 'Adhey Neram Adhey Idam', 'Rowthiram', 'Maanagaram', 'Kashmora','Junga', 'Thirumanam' and 'Anbirkiniyal'.

Lalithanand had also penned songs for director Gokul's upcoming film 'Corona Kumar', featuring Silambarasan in the lead. The lyricist has also published a compilation of poems. While one was titled 'Lemuriavil Irundha Kaadhali Veedu', the other was titled, 'Oru Elumichaiyin Varalaru'.

