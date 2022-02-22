A taste of the rural life

Rinku Gupta By

Filming for the Mahat Raghavendra-starrer "Kadhal Conditions Apply" allowed Sana Makbul to experience life in villages. For one scene, she had to reach the village pond early in the morning. “The villagers use the pond for bathing and washing clothes along the banks from 7 am. To avoid disturbing them, we planned our shot much in advance,” says Sana.

Draped in a salwar kameez, she was required to step into the water barefoot and climb onto a rock. “I was anxious about tripping because that would mean having to change my costume again. There was also the possibility of injury. So, I had to be really careful; I heaved a sigh of relief when we completed this shot on time.”

For another sequence, she had to drive a scooty down a narrow road leading to the village. “I hadn’t ridden a two-wheeler in years, and naturally, I was out of practice. I was nervous about navigating the sudden turns, with lots of vehicles around as well.” Understanding her discomfort, director R Arvind apparently stationed his assistants to guide her and ensured that the shot would get canned smoothly.

The foodie in her was satiated by the local cuisine. While shooting in Chennai, actor Mahat arranged home-cooked meals for her. “Mahat’s wife is a close friend, and he took extra care during Covid times, offering me healthy, home-prepared food. This ensured that I didn’t miss home and also got to taste local delicacies.”

Shooting in Covid times was an altogether different experience. “In rural areas, most shops were shut and there was hardly any crowd.” When they shot at offices located in Chennai too, the shooting spots seemed fairly secluded as the employees were working from home. “But later, in another schedule, as curbs eased and staff returned, we had to reschedule and could shoot only on weekends or when the offices were shut.”

Shooting in the pandemic also meant a limited number of people on sets and stringent hygiene protocols. “Also, Mahat had to go home to a newborn baby, so we were all extra careful on the sets.”