Sarath Kumar’s 150th film announced

Sarath Kumar's 150th film "The Smile Man" is a crime-thriller in which he portrays the role of a retired police officer with early signs of Alzheimer's.

Published: 22nd February 2022 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Sarath Kumar (Express Photo).

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Actor Sarath Kumar has commenced work on his 150th film titled "The Smile Man." The film, directed by Syam and Praveen, went on floors yesterday. 

Speaking about the film, Syam says, “'The Smile Man' is a crime thriller starring Sarath sir in the role of a retired police officer with early signs of Alzheimer’s. With a serial killer on the run, the character has to crack the case before he loses his memory.” Interestingly, Sarath played a cop in his recent Tamil OTT debut, Irai. 

"The Smile Man" also stars Sija Rose, Ineya, George Maryan, Suresh Menon, Kumar Natarajan and Aazhiya. The makers are planning on shooting the film in and around Palakkad and Coimbatore. Produced by Salil Das’ Magnum Movies, the film’s cinematography and music are handled by Sree Saravanan and Gavaskar Avinash.

Meanwhile, Syam and Praveen are awaiting the release of "Memories" starring "8 Thottakkal" fame Vetri Sudley. The film also stars Parvathy, Dayyana, Ramesh Thilak, RNR Manohar, Hareesh Peradi. Sarath Kumar, on the other hand, is working in Vijay Antony-Vijay Milton’s action thriller "Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan," debutant director Thirumalai Baluchamy’s "Samaran," and a yet-to-be-titled film co-starring 
Amitash Pradhan and Kashmira Pardeshi.

