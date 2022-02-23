Ajith-starrer Valimai set to bring audience back to theatres, feel distributors and exhibitors

Ram Venkat Srikar By

Express News Service

Two and a half years after official announcement, Valimai, the anticipated Ajith actioner, is finally set for release this Thursday. Coming close on the heels of the removal of 50 percent occupancy restrictions, the film’s release is thought of as a shot in the arm for all stakeholders.

Distributors and exhibitors believe the film will be an indicator of the short-term future of Tamil cinema's financial scene, which suffered a setback this year as Pongal releases were pushed back. "An extraordinary opening is guaranteed for Valimai," says Tirupur Subramaniam, a leading distributor and the president of the Tamil Nadu Theatres’ Association president.

Kalaimagan Mubarak, who has procured the distribution rights for the film in the Chengalpattu area, admits that the film’s wide release will play a crucial role in ensuring box-office numbers are high.

Tirupur Subramaniam explains, "It will catalyse the revival of Tamil cinema because post-Master, not many big titles have been released, and the lockdown restrictions have further deterred the footfalls Valimai will put an end to this and bring people back to theatres."

The distributor-exhibitor revenue-sharing ratio has touched a new high with Valimai, Mubarak adds. "In terms of percentage divide, Annaatthe earlier the highest commission ratio in favour of the distributor, but Valimai’s percentage divide is higher."

Ruban Mathivanan of GK Cinemas says, "For a film of this scale, such fiscal demands in place are not impediments. Valimai will bring audience back to theatres."

