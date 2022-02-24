STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Silambarasan replaces Kamal Haasan as host of 'Bigg Boss (Tamil) Ultimate'

Simbu, who has just delivered a blockbuster in 'Maanadu', will be making his debut on TV with the show Bigg Boss (Tamil) Ultimate.

Published: 24th February 2022 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Silambarasan (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Silambarasan, better known as Simbu, has replaced actor and politician Kamal Haasan as the host of the present season of the popular Tamil television reality show, 'Bigg Boss (Tamil) Ultimate'.
Only last Sunday, actor Kamal Haasan had quit the season, citing work commitments and overlapping of dates.

"The rescheduling of production activities for 'Vikram' that were forced on account of lockdowns and restrictions imposed have unavoidably resulted in an overlap of dates required to be allotted for 'Bigg Boss Ultimate,' Kamal had said.

"Considering the fact that some more days of the shoot are left to complete the scenes which have the combination of some of the most prominent stars and technicians of the film industry, it has become practically impossible to manage both 'Vikram ' and 'Bigg Boss' together.

"It would be unfair to make such eminent stars and technicians wait for me, considering their schedules and other commitments. Consequently, I am now constrained to opt-out of this season of Bigg Boss Ultimate after February 20," Kamal had announced on Sunday.

Simbu, who has just delivered a blockbuster in 'Maanadu', will be making his debut on TV with the show Bigg Boss (Tamil) Ultimate. The highly anticipated promo of the show has delighted fans of Simbu.

Silambarasan says, "It is an honour to be hosting one of the most loved and watched TV shows that were earlier hosted by none other than Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan. I'm thrilled about meeting the viewers through the show every weekend. I'm looking forward to it."

Simbu's upcoming projects are a potpourri of varied genres including drama, romance, action and comedy.
They include Gautham Menon's 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu', director Obelli Krishna's 'Pathu Thala' and Gokul's 'Corona Kumar'.

