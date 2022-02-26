Dhivya Dharshini joins the sets of director Sundar C's family entertainer

By IANS

CHENNAI: Anchor and actress Dhivya Dharshini, more popularly known as DD, has joined the sets of director Sundar C's upcoming family entertainer that is yet to be titled.

The film, a fun-filled family entertainer, will feature actors Jiiva and Jai in the lead.

Taking to Twitter, actress DD said: "Ooty, family drama, brothers & sister play, confusion and comedy. Idelam sonnale you will know who is the master. Yes happily part of Sundar C sir's film along with our handsome heroes Jiiva sir and actor Jai. Wait for gala family entertainer soon. Khushbu Sundar mam when are you joining?"

The film is being produced by Sundar C's wife, actress and politician Khushbu Sundar.

Khushbu responded to DD's tweet, saying, "Hahahaha.. lovely picture. Will be there soon. Enjoy your stay dear."

DD replied, saying that they would enjoy, but at the same time, they would also work like work is worship, which in turn would delight their 'producer ma'am'.