Huma Qureshi floored by love of Ajith fans

Published: 26th February 2022 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Ajith and Huma Qureshi-starrer 'Valimai'.

A still from Ajith and Huma Qureshi-starrer 'Valimai'.

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actress Huma Qureshi, who plays the female lead in the just released Ajith-starrer 'Valimai', is overwhelmed by the love shown to her by Ajith's fans.

The actress, who plays a cop in director H Vinoth's Valimai, has been garnering praises for her performance in the action entertainer. In particular, her action blocks have come in for praise.

Pleased with the response to her performance, Huma Qureshi says: "I am literally amazed by the love and affection of enthusiastic Ajith fans. I want to extend my thanksgiving to Ajith Kumar fans".

"Working with Ajith sir has been a long-run dream that has come true now. I thank Ajith sir, producer Boney Kapoor, and director H Vinoth for gifting me this role, which had so much importance. It was an amazing experience overall, and shooting for this movie has endowed me with an everlasting positive vibe."

The actress, who made her debut in Tamil with the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Kaala', is currently working in various regional languages, including the movie 'Double XL' with Tamil actor Mahat Raghavendra.

Comments

