STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Meera Jasmine recalls her experience of working on her Tamil debut film 'Run'

Meera Jasmine, who is making a comeback to cinema after several years, has fondly recalled her experience of working in the yesteryear Tamil superhit film, 'Run'.

Published: 26th February 2022 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Meera Jasmine

Actress Meera Jasmine (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actress Meera Jasmine, who is making a comeback to cinema after several years, has fondly recalled her experience of working in the yesteryear Tamil superhit film, 'Run'.

The actress took to Instagram to pen her thoughts on the film.

Posting a working still from the film, she said, "There is something non-tangible and endearing about first times. Priya from 'Run' was my first experience with the soulful language Tamil and she gave me heaps of precious firsts and memories of a lifetime. Fondly looking back to this memory from the sets with the phenomenal team."

The film, directed by Lingusamy and featuring Madhavan and Meera Jasmine in the lead, was a commercial blockbuster. It ran to full houses in several theaters. In fact, in some theatres, it had a 150-day run.

The film was so successful that it was partially reshot in Telugu and remade in Hindi by the same name by cinematographer Jeeva. The Hindi version had Abhishek Bachchan, Bhumika Chawla and Vijay Raaz playing the lead.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meera Jasmine Run
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp