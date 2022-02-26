Prasanna pens heartfelt birthday wish for trainer

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kollywood actor Prasanna has penned a heartfelt birthday wish to his trainer who helped him make the physical transformation.

CHENNAI: Actor Prasanna, who has gone on to emerge as one of the most physically fit actors in the Tamil film industry, has penned a heartfelt birthday wish to his trainer who helped him make the physical transformation.

Taking to Instagram, he said: "Once, when I had to start from scratch, like an angel you came into my life and just changed me as a new me not just in the outlook but within too."

"Not just a trainer, you became a bro, friend and now family. You never judged me. Understood my flaws. Encouraged my spirit. Pushed me beyond my comfort zone. Made me see and seek better. When I was drowning, you pulled me up. Made me pep."

"Beyond all this you are the most annoying person I've seen my entire life da Sandeep Raj. But I admire your journey. Starting with me as your first client in Chennai, today, your transformation stories are making waves. Keep soaring high my bro. Happy Birthday da Sandeep."

