STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

WATCH | Vijay pays homage to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Actor Vijay on Saturday paid homage to late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar at his memorial in Bangalore.

Published: 26th February 2022 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor Vijay

Kollywood actor Vijay (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay, fondly referred to as 'Thalapathy' by his fans, on Saturday paid homage to late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar at his memorial in Bangalore.

Video clips of the actor paying homage to the Kannada superstar began doing the rounds on social media on Saturday.

In one of the clips, Vijay is seen wearing a mask and awaiting his turn to pay homage to the late actor. The Tamil star then goes on to place a garland at the memorial and then performs a 'harathi' before paying his respects.

Actor Puneeth, one of the top actors of the Kannada film industry, passed away on October 21, last year, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Puneeth, who enjoys a huge fan base, holds the distinction of being the first Indian actor whose first six films completed a 100-day run in theatres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Puneeth Rajkumar
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp