Malayalam superhit 'June' to be released in Tamil, Telugu

CHENNAI: Director Ahamad Kabir's Malayalam superhit 'June', featuring actress Rajisha Vijayan in the lead, is to release in Tamil and Telugu as 'Hello June'.
Director Venkat Prabhu, actors Vaibhav, Premgi Amaran, and editor Praveen K.L. released the first look of the Tamil film on social media on the occasion of the New Year.
The Malayalam film 'June', which was released in 2019, turned to be a massive hit. Apart from Rajisha Vijayan, it also featured actor Joju George, who captured the hearts of thousands of people with his brilliant performance in the film 'Joseph'.
'Hello June', the makers believe, will impress Tamil audiences.
Rajisha has become popular in Tamil Nadu, thanks to her impressive performances in the Dhanush-starrer 'Karnan' and Suriya-starrer 'Jai Bhim'. Her rise in popularity is likely to help 'Hello June's' fortunes.
Currently, Rajisha is playing the female lead in Karthi's upcoming film 'Sardar'.
While the film has been directed by Ahamad Kabir, the Tamil dialogues and lyrics have been written by Naveen Muthusamy.
Anil K. Reddy and V. Jayaprakash are producing 'Hello June' for their banner of Ants to Elephants Cinemas.
Producers Anil K. Reddy and V. Jayaprakash said, "The film was a super hit in Malayalam and we are confident that Tamil audiences are going to love this film. The songs emerged as chartbusters there, and the leading Tamil playback singers have crooned the songs. The film will not only attract youngsters but also family audiences as well. After the release in Tamil, the film is gearing up for a Telugu release as well."
CHENNAI: Director Ahamad Kabir's Malayalam superhit 'June', featuring actress Rajisha Vijayan in the lead, is to release in Tamil and Telugu as 'Hello June'.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Delhi records 3,194 new Covid cases, positivity rate jumps to 4.59 per cent
Delhi collected Rs 1,298 crore in green fund; spent only one-fifth in 6 years
Thousands gather to oppose Dutch lockdown measures despite demonstration ban
Pa Ranjith to present documentary on Babasaheb Ambedkar's cremation place Chaityabhoomi
Under lockdown in New Year, Chinese city of Xian continues to reel under COVID-19 surge