Dhanush's bilingual film 'Sir' goes on floors

By PTI

Telugu-Tamil bilingual film "Sir", starring Dhanush, began production in Hyderabad on Monday.

The film is billed as an "ambitious journey of a common man". Also titled "Vaathi", the movie is written and directed by Venky Atluri of "Rang De" and "Tholiprema" fame.

Production house Sithara Entertainments shared pictures from the film's pooja ceremony on Twitter.

"An Auspicious start to an Ambitious Journey of a common man. #Vaathi / #Sir took off today with a pooja. Regular shoot from 5th Jan," the makers wrote in a tweet.