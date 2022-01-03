STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dhanush's bilingual film 'Sir' goes on floors

Vaathi, starring Dhanush and Samyuktha and directed by Venky Atluri, is billed as an "ambitious journey of a common man".

Published: 03rd January 2022 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Dhanush

Actor Dhanush (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

Telugu-Tamil bilingual film "Sir", starring Dhanush, began production in Hyderabad on Monday.

The film is billed as an "ambitious journey of a common man". Also titled "Vaathi", the movie is written and directed by Venky Atluri of "Rang De" and "Tholiprema" fame.

Production house Sithara Entertainments shared pictures from the film's pooja ceremony on Twitter.

"An Auspicious start to an Ambitious Journey of a common man. #Vaathi / #Sir took off today with a pooja. Regular shoot from 5th Jan," the makers wrote in a tweet.

