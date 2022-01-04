STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samyuktha Menon begins shoot for Dhanush’s next Vaathi

The film marks Dhanush’s Telugu debut under the direction of Rang De maker Venky Atluri. 

Published: 04th January 2022 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actress Samyuktha Menon

Malayalam actress Samyuktha Menon (Photo | Samyuktha Menon Facebook)

By Express News Service

The shoot of Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil-Telugu film Vaathi (or Sir in Telugu) commenced earlier today with a pooja function. The film marks Dhanush’s Telugu debut under the direction of Rang De maker Venky Atluri. The pooja function was attended by Dhanush, director Venky, female lead Samyuktha Menon, and other cast and crew of the film.

The team released a special poster featuring Dhanush to announce the news. Interestingly, in the poster, the actor sports a full-sleeve sweater with a logo featuring Professor, the fan-favourite character from the Spanish Netflix series Money Heist. Notably, the film is expected to star Dhanush as a college professor for the first time.

Vaathi/Sir also stars Sai Kumar and Tanikella Bharani in important roles. Samyuktha has been previously part of Tamil films Kalai and July Kaatril, and will be making her Telugu debut with Bheemla Nayak. Vaathi/Sir is bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments headed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Ms Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas. The project has music by GV Prakash and cinematography by Dinesh Krishnan.

