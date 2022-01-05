STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Samuthirakani's son Hari turns director, actor and writer with short film

Music for the crime thriller is given by Leo Celestine and cinematography is by Manikandan.

Published: 05th January 2022 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaking, Movies, Production house

Representational Image

By IANS

CHENNAI: Hari Vigneshwaran, the son of National Award winning actor and Director Samuthirakani, has turned writer, actor and director with a short film titled 'Ariya Thisaigal'.

The short film, which has been released on YouTube, is about how a youngster's life heads in an unknown direction as a result of him choosing a wrong path.

The short film ends with the young director giving a tip on how one should never take on a person who has got nothing to lose.

The short film, which has a run time of 40 minutes, has been produced by actor Samuthirakani and Jaya Samuthirakani.

Music for the crime thriller is given by Leo Celestine and cinematography is by Manikandan.

Apart from writing, acting and directing the short film, Hari Vigneshwaran has also edited the film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samuthirakani Hari Vigneshwaran Ariya Thisaigal
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp