'Lewd, inappropriate and misogynist': Actor Siddharth's nasty tweet lands him in further trouble

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Snarky social media posts, especially if they are double entendres, can land you in serious trouble. Actor Siddharth finds himself at the receiving end after his nasty tweet against badminton ace Saina Nehwal’s post condemning the recent lapse in security when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Punjab.

The National Commission for Women on Monday came down on him like a ton of bricks by taking suo motu cognisance of the matter and wrote to Twitter asking it to block his account. Parallelly, it wrote to the Maharashtra Police directing it to register an FIR against him under relevant sections, saying his remarks were lewd, inappropriate and misogynist.

It all began on Wednesday last, when Modi’s convoy was blocked by protesting farmers in Punjab. Saina, who is also a member of the BJP, tweeted: “No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi.”

Siddharth’s acidic comment came a day later: “Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Folded hands. Shame on you #Rihanna.” His tweet on Thursday started getting amplified on Monday with several politicians and members of the film fraternity condemning it.

Saina’s husband Parupalli Kashyap said, “This is upsetting for us. Express ur opinion but choose better words man.” But Siddharth kept defending the indefensible. “COCK & BULL” That’s the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period,” he tweeted on Monday.

His troubles may have just begun.

