Dimple Hayathi tests positive for COVID-19

Actress Dimple Hayathi, who was recently seen in Dhanush’s Atrangi Re, and will soon be part of Vishal’s upcoming entertainer, Veerame Vaagai Soodum, has tested positive for Covid-19.
Taking to Instagram, Dimple said, “Hi everyone, I have tested Covid positive yesterday, despite taking all the precautions. I am down with mild symptoms. Otherwise, I’m fine. I am self-isolating at home as per the (advice of) authorities. I’m double vaccinated, probably that’s why the symptoms are mild. I request each and everyone to get vaccinated and wear masks and get sanitised every now and then. Will get back stronger.”
Incidentally, Dimple was part of the pre-release events of Veerame Vaagai Soodum, which is expected to release on Jan 26.