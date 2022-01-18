STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Dimple Hayathi tests positive for COVID-19

Dimple Hayathi was part of the pre-release events of Veerame Vaagai Soodum, which is expected to release on Jan 26.

Published: 18th January 2022 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Dimple Hayathi

Actress Dimple Hayathi

By Express News Service

Actress Dimple Hayathi, who was recently seen in Dhanush’s Atrangi Re, and will soon be part of Vishal’s upcoming entertainer, Veerame Vaagai Soodum, has tested positive for Covid-19. 

Taking to Instagram, Dimple said, “Hi everyone, I have tested Covid positive yesterday, despite taking all the precautions. I am down with mild symptoms. Otherwise, I’m fine. I am self-isolating at home as per the (advice of) authorities. I’m double vaccinated, probably that’s why the symptoms are mild. I request each and everyone to get vaccinated and wear masks and get sanitised every now and then. Will get back stronger.”

Incidentally, Dimple was part of the pre-release events of Veerame Vaagai Soodum, which is expected to release on Jan 26.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dimple Hayathi COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp