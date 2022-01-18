STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

'Jai Bhim' video makes its way to YouTube channel of the Oscars

The 12 minutes 47-second video clip begins with the opening scenes of the film. It then shows director Gnanavel explaining the theme of the film.

Published: 18th January 2022 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Suriya-starrer 'Jai Bhim'.

A still from Suriya-starrer 'Jai Bhim'.

By IANS

CHENNAI: The official YouTube channel of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has chosen to feature a video of director Gnanavel explaining his critically acclaimed courtroom drama 'Jai Bhim', under its 'Scene At the Academy' segment.

The 12 minute 47 second video clip begins with the opening scenes of the film. It then shows director Gnanavel explaining about the theme of the film. This is followed by important sequences from the film.

In the video, director Gnanavel says, "The opening scene of the film shows the police segregating tribal people on the basis of caste. You could call it the film's theme. How easily a powerful system can brand the oppressed as habitual offenders on the basis of caste.

"When a privileged person is in trouble, their whole community shows up to fight. But for minorities like tribal people? They have no hope or scope.

"It is said that racism is the worst kind of discrimination worldwide. But casteism has several layers of discrimination built into it. If racism is like a spring which swirls up, those in the bottom can eventually fight their way to the top. But casteism is heirarchial. You can't move up or forward. One caste will stop you. If you make it past them, another will get you.

"This film is not just about custodial violence faced by tribal people. It is about how caste discrimination forms the basis of custodial discrimination."
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jai Bhim Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Gnanavel Jai Bhim featured in Oscar Youtube channel
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp