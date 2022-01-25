Madras HC expunges adverse remarks against actor Vijay over tax exemption for luxury car

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court consisting of justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and Mohammed Shaffiq on Tuesday expunged the adverse remarks made by a single judge against actor Vijay in a case in which he demanded tax exemption for his imported car.

Allowing a writ petition filed by the actor, the division bench said the remarks made in certain paragraphs of the order of the single judge stand expunged.

Another division bench consisting of justices M Duraisamy and R Hemalatha on July 26 last year stayed the judgement of the single judge SM Subramaniam delivered on July 13.

Besides making the adverse remarks against the actor for seeking exemption of tax for his Rolls Royce Ghost imported from England, Justice Subramaniam imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh.

Vijay made an appeal against the order and for removal of the remarks through senior counsel Vijay Narayan.

The counsel had contended that the adverse remarks had created negative publicity and were hurtful and noted that the court had rejected similar pleas for tax exemption but had not made comments like those directed against Vijay.