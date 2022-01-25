STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Madras HC expunges adverse remarks against actor Vijay over tax exemption for luxury car

Besides making the adverse remarks against the actor for seeking exemption of tax for his Rolls Royce Ghost imported from England, Justice Subramaniam imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh

Published: 25th January 2022 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Vijay (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court consisting of justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and Mohammed Shaffiq on Tuesday expunged the adverse remarks made by a single judge against actor Vijay in a case in which he demanded tax exemption for his imported car.

Allowing a writ petition filed by the actor, the division bench said the remarks made in certain paragraphs of the order of the single judge stand expunged.

Another division bench consisting of justices M Duraisamy and R Hemalatha on July 26 last year stayed the judgement of the single judge SM Subramaniam delivered on July 13.

Besides making the adverse remarks against the actor for seeking exemption of tax for his Rolls Royce Ghost imported from England, Justice Subramaniam imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh.

Vijay made an appeal against the order and for removal of the remarks through senior counsel Vijay Narayan.

The counsel had contended that the adverse remarks had created negative publicity and were hurtful and noted that the court had rejected similar pleas for tax exemption but had not made comments like those directed against Vijay.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Madras HC
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp