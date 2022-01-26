STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Vishal's 'Veerame Vaagai Soodum' release postponed

The film, which was to hit screens on Wednesday for Republic Day, was postponed without any reasons being assigned or any alternative dates being announced.

Published: 26th January 2022 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Vishal. (EPS| P Anand Kumar)

Actor Vishal. (Photo | EPS, P Anand Kumar)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The release of director Thu Pa Saravanan's action entertainer 'Veerame Vaagai Soodum' featuring actors Vishal and Dimple Hayathi in the lead, has been postponed. The film, which was to hit screens on Wednesday for Republic Day, was postponed without any reasons being assigned or any alternative dates being announced.

Sources in the industry however claim that the film's release had been postponed because of restrictions being imposed by the government to contain the third wave of the pandemic and that the film could now hit screens on February 4.

Vishal plays a policeman who thinks out of the box in this thriller, which promises to present a feast to action lovers.

Apart from Vishal and Dimple Hayathi, the film also features Yogi Babu, Marimuthu, Thulasi, Kavitha Bharathi, R.N.R. Manohar, Mariam George, and Maha Gandhi in important roles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vishal Dimple Hayathi Veerame Vaagai Soodum Postponed
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp