Vishal's 'Veerame Vaagai Soodum' release postponed

By IANS

CHENNAI: The release of director Thu Pa Saravanan's action entertainer 'Veerame Vaagai Soodum' featuring actors Vishal and Dimple Hayathi in the lead, has been postponed. The film, which was to hit screens on Wednesday for Republic Day, was postponed without any reasons being assigned or any alternative dates being announced.

Sources in the industry however claim that the film's release had been postponed because of restrictions being imposed by the government to contain the third wave of the pandemic and that the film could now hit screens on February 4.

Vishal plays a policeman who thinks out of the box in this thriller, which promises to present a feast to action lovers.

Apart from Vishal and Dimple Hayathi, the film also features Yogi Babu, Marimuthu, Thulasi, Kavitha Bharathi, R.N.R. Manohar, Mariam George, and Maha Gandhi in important roles.