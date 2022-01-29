Vijay moves Madras HC over tax for BMW car

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Commercial Taxes department to not take any coercive action against actor Vijay in connection with tax proceedings over his BMW car imported from the US.

When a petition filed by Vijay came up for hearing, Justice C Saravanan told Additional Government Pleader Richardson Wilson that no action shall be initiated until the matter is disposed of since two other similar petitions (by different people) were pending.

Vijay had stated, in his petition, that he had imported the car (BMW car, black sapphire metallic colour) in 2005 and registered it after getting a direction from the High Court that the Transport Department authorities should not press for payment of entry tax since there were litigations regarding the tax. Later, he had sold the car.

However, he was issued a recovery notice in December last year asking him to pay entry tax arrears of Rs 7.98 lakh and penalty of Rs 30.23 lakh.

KP Park row: Judge turns down plea for arbitration

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday refused to refer the proceedings against PST Engineering Constructions to the arbitration centre over moves to blacklist the company. Justice N Anand Venkatesh rejected the plea made by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) and said the matter will be heard by the High Court instead. PST Engineering had approached the court against the show cause notice issued by TNUHDB in December as to why the firm cannot be blacklisted following complaints of poor quality in construction of KP Park tenements.