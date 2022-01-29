STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Vijay moves Madras HC over tax for BMW car

However, he was issued a recovery notice in December last year asking him to pay entry tax arrears of Rs 7.98 lakh and penalty of Rs 30.23 lakh.

Published: 29th January 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Vijay (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Commercial Taxes department to not take any coercive action against actor Vijay in connection with tax proceedings over his BMW car imported from the US.  

When a petition filed by Vijay came up for hearing, Justice C Saravanan told Additional Government Pleader Richardson Wilson that no action shall be initiated until the matter is disposed of since two other similar petitions (by different people) were pending.

Vijay had stated, in his petition, that he had imported the car (BMW car, black sapphire metallic colour) in 2005 and registered it after getting a direction from the High Court that the Transport Department authorities should not press for payment of entry tax since there were litigations regarding the tax. Later, he had sold the car.

However, he was issued a recovery notice in December last year asking him to pay entry tax arrears of Rs 7.98 lakh and penalty of Rs 30.23 lakh.

KP Park row: Judge turns down plea for arbitration
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday refused to refer the proceedings against PST Engineering Constructions to the arbitration centre over moves to blacklist the company. Justice N Anand Venkatesh rejected the plea made by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) and said the matter will be heard by the High Court instead. PST Engineering had approached the court against the show cause notice issued by TNUHDB in December as to why the firm cannot be blacklisted following complaints of poor quality in construction of KP Park tenements. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Vijay
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp