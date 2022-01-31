STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Sivakarthikeyan's 'Don' to release theatrically in March

The film began production last year and was earlier reportedly gearing up to release in February, which was pushed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Published: 31st January 2022 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Sivakarthikeyan

Actor Sivakarthikeyan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Sivakarthikeyan's action-comedy "Don" is set to be released in cinema halls on March 25, the makers announced on Monday.

Written and directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, the Tamil film is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran of Lyca Productions.

The 36-year-old actor also serves as a co-producer on "Don" via his banner, Sivakarthikeyan Productions.

The production house on Monday shared the film's release date along with a 30-second teaser.

"Who's as excited as we are already?@Siva_Kartikeyan's #DON is all set for worldwide celebrations. In theatres from March 25th 2022," Lyca Productions tweeted.

"Don" also stars SJ Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Samuthirakani and Soori.

Anirudh Ravichander, known for his work in "3", "Maari" and "Petta", has composed the music of the upcoming film.

The film began production last year and was earlier reportedly gearing up to release in February, which was pushed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Sivakarthikeyan last featured in the 2021 hit comedy "Doctor".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Actor Sivakarthikeyan Lyca Productions Sivakarthikeyan Productions Sivakarthikeyan Don movie release date
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp